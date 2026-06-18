WWE Calling An Audible On SmackDown Plans Due To Rhea Ripley’s Injury

WWE’s creative team is reportedly recalibrating its plans for the women’s division as concerns grow over the severity of Rhea Ripley’s knee injury.

Ripley’s status as Women’s World Champion, along with her short-term TV schedule, remains up in the air while the full extent of the issue is kept under wraps. Behind the curtain, though, the company is said to be mapping out contingencies in the event she needs significant time away from in-ring action.

That uncertainty has already triggered ripple effects on SmackDown, where insiders describe several plans for women’s division talent being reworked in real time. Multiple scenarios are reportedly being kept on the table, each tied to a different possible recovery timeline for Ripley.

The shift is already visible in the build to Night of Champions, where Ripley has quietly disappeared from promotional materials. Tiffany Stratton, who holds the WWE Women’s Title, has stepped into that promotional real estate in her place.

WWE has yet to put out anything official on a timetable for Ripley’s return, but the expectation behind the scenes is reportedly that she could be sidelined for a while.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)