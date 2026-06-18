New Details Emerge On Tommy Dreamer’s TNA Departure

As reported by PWMania.com, pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer has announced his departure from TNA Wrestling.

He shared the news on Busted Open Radio, stating that he had spoken with TNA President Carlos Silva and that both parties had mutually agreed to part ways.

According to Fightful Select, Dreamer’s creative ideas had faced significant scrutiny from several TNA stars in recent years, even though he was generally well-liked by many within the organization.

The report also mentions that Carlos Silva spoke with Dreamer on Tuesday, June 16, after which the departure was finalized.

Dreamer had been with TNA Wrestling since 2018. In addition to being an on-screen talent, he served on the creative team, worked as a backstage producer, and held the position of talent relations executive.