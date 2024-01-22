Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Gable Steveson

Throughout Gable Steveson’s time with the WWE, plans for him have changed several times.

In 2021, Steveson inked a multi-year contract with the WWE. Triple H pushed for Stevson to compete on RAW following WrestleMania 38, but Stevson’s health problems prevented this from happening. Steveson also had a cardiac procedure.

Gable had intended to go back into amateur wrestling and make an Olympic appearance in 2024. Brandon Eggum, the coach at the University of Minnesota, recently provided an update on Steveson’s status, saying he will be concentrating on WWE this season and won’t be competing for them.

In terms of Steveson’s status in the ring, he has worked a few live NXT events as well as dark matches at recent SmackDown events. A no-contest with Baron Corbin at a NXT PLE last year was his only on-screen encounter.

According to PWInsider, Steveson’s recent SmackDown dark match work has nothing to do with him being scheduled work for this Saturday’s Royal Rumble match at the PLE. It was also mentioned that WWE wants the young talent to get more experience performing in front of live audiences rather than include him in the event’s creative plans.

Whether he will return to NXT prior to making his official main roster TV debut is still up in the air.