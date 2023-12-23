Backstage Update On Xavier Woods’ Return To WWE TV

WWE has decided to keep one of their stars on the sidelines while they recover, a notable absence that fans have recently noticed after not seeing them on television.

The WWE crew returns to the road on December 26th for the post-Christmas tour, as WWE is giving talent away for Christmas and aired the year’s final live television episode with Monday Night Raw.

Xavier Woods did not appear with Kofi Kingston on Monday’s Raw because he is currently out of the ring due to being “banged up” and needing time to heal. He’d previously been advertised for a post-Christmas live event tour.

Although Woods was recently in Birmingham, Alabama, which is where celebrities usually go if they need surgery, it appears that he won’t be off the air for long.

According to PWInsider, WWE sources told them to expect Woods back on the road within the first two weeks of January, though they were cautioned that this is only a “tentative” plan.