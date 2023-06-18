Bandido Injured During Friday’s AEW Rampage Main Event (Photos), Issues Statement

Bandido is feeling the worse for the wears after a grueling main event on AEW television this week.

The AEW veteran noted via social media this weekend that he suffered a broken wrist during his AEW Rampage main event taped on Wednesday night at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The masked fan-favorite posted the following along with some photos on his official Facebook page on Saturday night.

“This is cracked! At the AEW Rampage event against Takeshita I broke my wrist and the first diagnosis has been that it is a triangular fibrocartilag complex injury and I need surgery as soon as possible evento On Monday I will go for the second and final opinion as soon as I have to cancel my closest commitments ! an apology to all the fans.”