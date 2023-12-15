Baron Corbin Recalls Wrecking A Guy’s Eye Socket At A Sparring Session

WWE star Baron Corbin recently appeared on an episode of the NotSam Wrestling podcast to talk about a number of topics including wrecking a guy’s eye socket at a sparring session in Arizona.

Corbin said, “It was a gym in Arizona. I’ll never forget. When I was in there just training on a bag when I was playing football, this guy kept, ‘Hey, man, you wanna spar? We got a heavyweight [that] needs some work.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m good, I’m just training, doing some bag work.’ They’re like, ‘Come on.’ They kept egging me, kept egging me. I was like, ‘I don’t have headgear, I don’t have a mouthpiece, I’m good.’ They kept going. I was like, fine. I asked the gym owner, ‘You got headgear and a mouthpiece?’ He said yeah. I go, ‘Alright, we’ll do a little bit, man. But if you try to bang, we’re gonna have problems.’ He was like, ‘No, I’m good. We’re just gonna play.’ Sure enough, within 30 seconds, he was trying to kill me. So then I wrecked his entire eye socket. He had to go to the hospital. [Smiles] But you go to gyms all over, and it really happens, man. They go, ‘Oh, he’s a WWE star, and he was in the NFL.’ They want to take a shot, like, ‘Oh, they’re not gonna hurt me. We’re in public.’ Whatever, I cracked that dude’s eye open bad. The guy that owned the gym said he never came back after that.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)