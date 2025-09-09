Baron Corbin Shares Exchange With CM Punk Following RAW Segment

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer, also known as Baron Corbin, spoke with Fightful about various topics.

He mentioned that he sent CM Punk a GIF of himself performing the “End of Days” move on Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch during a WWE Premium Live Event (PLE).

This exchange came after Punk had been slapped multiple times by Lynch, which ultimately led to the return of AJ Lee on SmackDown.

Dyer said, “It’s funny because when she slapped Punk, people were like, ‘Just call Corbin.’ I even sent Punk a message, ‘Hey, if you need me,’ and I sent him the GIF of me giving her the End of Days. He just laughed.”

You can check out Dyer’s comments in the video below.