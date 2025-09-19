Batista Reveals Why He Turned Down Movie Role Later Played By John Cena

Dave Batista has revealed that he was originally meant to play the title role in James Gunn’s Peacemaker television series, a part that ultimately went to fellow WWE alum John Cena.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Batista explained that while Gunn had written the role with him in mind, scheduling conflicts forced him to turn it down.

“I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part. He (Gunn) wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn’t do it, because I was doing Army of the Dead. And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out,” Batista said.

Despite his disappointment, Batista expressed admiration for Cena’s performance, admitting the role was better suited for his former in-ring rival. “And I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there’s no way that I would have been able to do that role like John. He’s just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn’t have done it justice, and it wouldn’t have been as successful. So, look, and I am, I’m saying that with a bit of envy, you know, I would love it. I just wouldn’t have been able to do the same thing that John does to bring to that character. It wouldn’t have been the same. It wouldn’t have been as good. I can honestly say it wouldn’t have been as good.”

The series went on to become a major hit for DC and HBO Max, with Cena’s portrayal of Christopher Smith/Peacemaker receiving widespread praise and helping expand Gunn’s vision of the DC Extended Universe.