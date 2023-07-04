Bayley Admits Mercedes Mone Is Braver Than She Is: “I’m Too Old For Japanese Style”

Mercedes Mone is braver than Bayley.

The Damage CTRL leader will admit that herself.

In fact, she did exactly that during an Inside The Ropes interview while in London over the weekend for the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event.

During the discussion, Bayley was asked about possibly joining Mercedes Mone in working the NJPW style.

“I think what she’s doing is incredible, but I don’t know if I’d be able to do it,” she said. “That Japanese style is intense. I’m a little too old for that. She can go ahead and do all that.”

Bayley added, “She’s braver than I am. She’s way more athletic than I am. So she can do all that stuff, and I’ll support her the whole time. If something were to happen and I was able to go experience different things like that, we’ll see. But right now, my body will say no.”

Check out more from the interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.