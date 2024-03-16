Bayley On Facing IYO SKY At WrestleMania: “That Is Something I Never Thought Would Happen”

WWE star and winner of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match Bayley recently appeared on an episode of Xfinity Hangouts, where she talked about a number of topics including how she never thought Women’s Champion IYO SKY would be her first singles opponent at WrestleMania.

Bayley said, “That is something I never thought would happen. I used to think my first singles match was going to be with Sasha [Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Mone]. Then I started thinking maybe it was going to be with Bianca [Bianca Belair]. The fact that it’s IYO is mind-blowing.”

“When I envision my matches and I put my matches together, in my mind, as I see myself doing this stuff, I’m wrestling as good as IYO SKY. Then I watch myself do it and I’m like, ‘Oh God, that looks nothing like I thought it was going to look like. That’s terrible.’ Now I have to get in there with her. It’s intimidating because she does things no one else can do. It will be an honor to take (the title) off of IYO.”

You can check out Bayley’s comments in the video below.



