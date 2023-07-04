Becky Lynch Admits Not Liking It When WWE Creative Doesn’t Go Her Way

“The Man” likes to get her way.

When she doesn’t, however, she has learned how to deal with the situation properly.

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Cosmopolitan U.K. for an in-depth interview, during which she spoke about how she used to get in a bad mood when her WWE creative ideas didn’t work out the way she had envisioned.

“I have a good amount of input into my storylines,” Lynch said. “I think in recent months, I’ve changed my outlook on how I approach my creative process. I used to get so hung up on my ideas and ‘I want my ideas to go exactly my way,’ and if they didn’t go my way, I would be in a bad mood all day, and I’d let everybody know about it. I’d fight, and I’d fight, and I’d fight, and then if it didn’t go my way, then I’d still be fighting until I came back through the curtain.”

Additionally, she spoke about how the old way was taking up a lot of energy, so she changed her way of thinking when it comes to WWE creative.

“That takes up a lot of energy,” Lynch said. “Instead of doing that, now, I will take whatever creative is given to me, and I will say okay, well whether I like this or not. ‘Can we change this? Okay, we can’t. Great. How do I make this the best it can possibly be?’ So that is my creative process now is kind of giving in to, ‘It’s not my company, it’s not my sandbox.’ My job is to make it as good as possible and get the fans and the people to care as much as possible.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.