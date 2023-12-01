Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair Join Natalya As WWE Stars In Guinness Book Of World Records

Natalya isn’t the only women’s wrestling star in Guinness World Records.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair can now add that accomplishment to their career resumes as well.

“The Man” and “The EST of WWE” broke a record at the recent eSports Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, after completing a ten-minute gaming session of Pacman on the largest digital display ever.

Comcast XFINITY was a sponsor at the event.

Regarding the Guinness World Records accomplishment, Lynch wrote via Instagram, “Ma! We made it into the Guinness World Records!”

