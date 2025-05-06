Becky Lynch Calls Out Creative Direction Of Women’s World Championship

Becky Lynch didn’t hold back when discussing the creative direction of the WWE Women’s World Championship over the past year, voicing her frustrations during a recent appearance on WWE’s Raw Recap.

Lynch took aim at the widespread praise the division had received, disputing the idea that it had experienced a “great year.” Her comments, though delivered in character, pointedly referenced what many interpreted as Dominik Mysterio’s heavy involvement in the title picture—particularly during Rhea Ripley’s reign and the developing storyline with Liv Morgan.

“Oh, ‘they had a great year,’ ooh. What are you talking about? ‘They had a great year’?” Lynch said.

“Frickin’ Women’s World Title revolved around some bloke with a dodgy looking mustache. What are you talking about, ‘they had a great year’?”

Dominik Mysterio frequently accompanied Rhea Ripley throughout her reign, and later played a role in storylines involving Liv Morgan, which some fans and critics felt took focus away from the women’s in-ring competition and the title’s prestige.

While Lynch’s remarks were made in storyline context, they echoed real-life criticisms from fans who want to see more wrestler-driven narratives in the women’s division, especially when championships are involved.

Lynch is currently set to challenge Lyra Valkyria at WWE Backlash for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship following her recent heel turn.

