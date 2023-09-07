Becky Lynch Pulled From WWE Superstar Spectacle Due To Travel Issue

Becky Lynch has been pulled from the WWE Superstar Spectacular.

Lynch was among the names announced to compete in Friday’s big event in India, but no opponent was named. Lynch updated her status on X/Twitter tonight, revealing that she was unable to board her Qatar Airways flight due to a small tear in her passport.

“I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. [pensive face emoji] @qatarairways,” she wrote.

Lynch’s opponent was never announced by WWE, but this would have been her in-ring debut in India.

The 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacular will take place this Friday, September 8 at Hyderabad, Telangana, India’s GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium.

The updated card is below, along with Lynch’s full tweet:

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga)

Appearances by Bron Breakker, Shanky, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Jinder Mahal, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, among others to be announced, along with more matches.