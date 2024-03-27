Becky Lynch Reacts To Mercedes Mone’s Reported Big Money AEW Deal

Becky Lynch has offered her thoughts on Mercedes Mone’s AEW contract. Prior to making her decision, the former Sasha Banks had discussions with All Elite Wrestling and WWE.

When it became clear that a deal between WWE and Mone would not be reached because Mone reportedly demanded to be paid on the same level as Lynch, negotiations broke down, sending Mone to the rival promotion.

Mone made her AEW debut earlier this month at AEW Big Business in Boston and is scheduled to wrestle at next month’s Dynasty pay-per-view.

Mone is reportedly one of the highest-paid women in professional wrestling. Lynch, speaking with the Orlando Sentinel about Mone’s contract with AEW, praised Mone for getting paid what she is worth.

“I think that’s an important part, getting paid equally for the equal work and the equal position we are at right now,” Lynch said. “Women’s evolutions and revolutions are fine and well, but making sure that they equate to contracts and financial reward for these things when we are doing equal work, is hugely important.”

Lynch will challenge Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40 next weekend.