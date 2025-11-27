Becky Lynch Reveals Surprising Reason She Began Wrestling Training

WWE star Becky Lynch appeared on the First We Feast channel to discuss various topics, including her reasons for starting wrestling training.

Lynch said, “I was just going so that I would be less of a delinquent. So, it was literally just to to organize my life and get my act together. You know what I mean? And it, it didl I started like doing better at school. I started training. Just, it changed everything. It changed everything in my life. But it wasn’t for the goal of becoming a professional wrestler. I found a community that I loved, and I found that if I worked hard at something, I could get better at it. And I was never good at anything. There’s something about wrestlers. We’re all, maybe there’s like a little screw loose, I don’t know, you know, but there’s like there is something that bonds us all together. You meet so many different people from different walks of life. And we were all like co-mingling and having a great time and having the banter and having the crack and having the fun.”

On how her parents felt about her becoming a wrestler:

“My mom didn’t like it. My dad was super supportive. She didn’t want me wrestling because in fairness there was nothing that I could point at at the time and say like that’s what I want to do. When she was looking on TV and there’d be like bra and panties matches and mud wrestling matches and I’m like yeah, I want to do something like that but not that. I don’t want to do that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

