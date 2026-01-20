Becky Lynch Says Her Current WWE Contract Will Be Her Final One

One of the most significant revelations to come out of the premiere episode of WWE Unreal Season 2 is that Becky Lynch has confirmed her current WWE deal will be the final contract of her in-ring career.

Speaking candidly during the Netflix series, the reigning Women’s Intercontinental Champion addressed her long-term future while reflecting on the balance between wrestling and motherhood. “This is the final run,” Lynch said. “This is the final contract.”

At 38 years old, Lynch emphasized that her decision is rooted in perspective rather than physical decline. She spoke openly about the emotional weight of being away from her daughter, Roux, for long stretches while traveling on the road.

The revelation adds deeper context to her 2024 hiatus, which followed the expiration of her previous contract. At the time, Lynch and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque mutually agreed that she would step away before deciding on a final chapter. That break ultimately led to her return at WrestleMania, setting the stage for what is now confirmed as her farewell run.

Since joining WWE in 2013, Lynch has built a Hall of Fame résumé:

7-time World Champion

WrestleMania main-eventer

One of the defining figures of WWE’s Women’s Evolution

Current Women’s Intercontinental Champion

She most recently retained her title on Monday Night Raw with a victory over Maxxine Dupri, further reinforcing that this final run is not a victory lap—but a competitive, meaningful chapter.

Lynch did not specify a timeline for retirement, only that the contract she is currently under will be her last. That leaves open the possibility of several more major programs, title defenses, and marquee moments before she ultimately steps away.

If WWE Unreal Season 2 has shown anything, it’s that Becky Lynch is approaching the end of her career with intention, clarity, and control—choosing her exit rather than being forced into one.

For fans, it means every appearance from “The Man” now carries even greater weight.