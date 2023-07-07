Becky Lynch Says She Wants To Headline Night Two Of WrestleMania

What hasn’t “The Man” accomplished?

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Cosmopolitan U.K. for an interview, during which she revealed what is on her bucket list that she hasn’t accomplished yet.

“Gosh, is there anything else on my wrestling bucket list? I suppose there’s always the want to main event WrestleMania again, and now WrestleMania has a new format. It is two nights,” Lynch said. “So it would be nice to be the first woman to main event the second night of WrestleMania.”

Lynch continued, “[Plus] now we’ve got new women’s titles, so I want to win both of them.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.