Becky Lynch Speaks Out About Her Battle With Postpartum Depression

WWE star Becky Lynch recently appeared on the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lynch noted that around the time of her WrestleMania match in April, she realized she was “on edge” and had been experiencing post-weaning depression since Roux stopped breastfeeding.

“And then it kind of got really, really dark for a few months and I was in a really bad spot,” Lynch said, choking up at points during the interview. “It was kind of one of those things where you’re trying to pull yourself out of it, because you know mentally, ‘God, I’ve got a great life. I’ve got a great husband. I’ve got a great baby, and I’m doing this thing at the highest level that I love.’ But no reasoning with yourself was able to overcome that level of depression.”

“I didn’t know you could get post-weaning depression,” Lynch continued. “So, not even knowing that that was a thing I think also hurt me because, why am I feeling like this? Why am I acting like this? And [I was] not realizing that this is actually a common thing that happens and there are ways you can treat it. And once you figure out the cause of all of that, then you’re off to the races and then you’re back and then you can appreciate everything. But yeah, for a few months there, it was rough.”

Lynch stated that another mother in WWE recognized what she was going through and approached her to offer assistance.

“Thankfully, somebody that we all know — I won’t put her on the spot — she told me what was happening because it had happened to her,” Lynch said. “She gave me some tips, and I kind of kept thinking it was gonna pass, ‘it was gonna pass, it was gonna pass,’ and then it really wasn’t passing.”

Lynch hurt her foot shortly after WrestleMania 39 and had to take four weeks off to recover.

“It was such a blessing,” she said of the time off. “I really had to face everything that I was going through because when you go, go, go, you can be so distracted but you realize that you’re getting quite explosive, that you just kind of get on with it. So, I really had to face it and learn how to deal with it.”

Lynch tried meditation, supplements, and finally acupuncture before figuring out what worked best for her. In late May, she returned to WWE TV.

You can check out the complete interview below: