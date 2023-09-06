Becky Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton For Women’s Title To Headline Next Week’s NXT

You can officially pencil in the main event of next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On this week’s show, Tiffany Stratton successfully defended her NXT Women’s Championship with a victory over Kiana James in the opening match of the evening.

After the match, Becky Lynch appeared on the big screen and called out Stratton, informing her that she has received confirmation that the two will meet next Tuesday night in the NXT on USA main event with the title on-the-line.

