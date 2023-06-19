Becky Lynch’s Funny MITB Training Video With Kevin Owens, WWE’s The Bump, Raw

– Former NXT World Tag-Team Champions Pretty Deadly will be guests on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, which drops Wednesday afternoon at 1/12c. Check out the official announcement below.

WEDNESDAY at 1pm ET: It's going to be a PRETTY great show because we have #PrettyDeadly's @KitWilson_PD and @EltonPrince_PD joining us on #WWETheBump! 🤩 Got questions for Pretty Deadly? Drop 'em below! pic.twitter.com/jXCamNCGBd — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 19, 2023

– Becky Lynch released a funny “Money In The Bank training video” that shows her backstage at a WWE show running up and down a ladder while “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens watches on. Check out the video below.

– WWE has released their weekly WWE Now rundown for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH. Check out the video below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live results coverage of the show.