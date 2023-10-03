Beth Phoenix Provided The Voice For Adam Copeland’s Theme Introduction At AEW WrestleDream

As PWMania.com previously reported, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, made his AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view debut on Sunday, saving Darby Allin and Sting from an attack by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

The WWE Hall of Famer had his iconic WWE theme song and could use the nickname “Rated-R Superstar” because the trademark rights to the nickname had lapsed. He was able to use the Alter Bridge Metalingus because he was friends with the band and they allowed him to use it.

He has signed a full-time contract and will wrestle frequently across all of AEW’s programming. He’ll do a Dynamite promo this week before his first match under the AEW banner on next week’s Tuesday edition of Dynamite, when he’ll face Luchasaurus.

Bleacher Report’s Chris Mueller confirmed on Twitter that the voice at the beginning of Copeland’s theme song is that of his wife, Beth Phoenix. They recorded the soundbite on their own.

“I don’t know if this counts as breaking news or whatever, but I was able to confirm with him today that not only is the voice at the beginning of Adam Copeland’s AEW entrance music that of Beth Phoenix, but that it was Edge and Beth who recorded the clip themselves.”