Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open RI #49 Results – April 27, 2026
Rain Conway defeated AZ via Rainmaker (4:08) (Pre Show)
1st Round Match Of The Wrestling Open Title Tournament
Bryce Donovan defeated Brando Lee via Chokeslam (9:09)
1st Round Match Of The Wrestling Open Title Tournament
Brian Morris defeated Anthony Greene via Roll Up (10:41)
Tag Team Match
Gabby Forza & Liviyah defeated Kylie Alexa & Nixi XS via Spear on Nixi XS (6:35)
1st Round Match Of The Wrestling Open Title Tournament
Ichiban defeated Vinny Scalise via Leaping Flatliner (11:59)
1st Round Match Of The Wrestling Open Title Tournament
Dustin Waller defeated Bobby Orlando via Swinging Neckbreaker (15:05)