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Beyond Wrestling Wrestling Open RI #49 Results – April 27, 2026

Rain Conway defeated AZ via Rainmaker (4:08) (Pre Show)

1st Round Match Of The Wrestling Open Title Tournament

Bryce Donovan defeated Brando Lee via Chokeslam (9:09)

1st Round Match Of The Wrestling Open Title Tournament

Brian Morris defeated Anthony Greene via Roll Up (10:41)

Tag Team Match

Gabby Forza & Liviyah defeated Kylie Alexa & Nixi XS via Spear on Nixi XS (6:35)

1st Round Match Of The Wrestling Open Title Tournament

Ichiban defeated Vinny Scalise via Leaping Flatliner (11:59)

1st Round Match Of The Wrestling Open Title Tournament

Dustin Waller defeated Bobby Orlando via Swinging Neckbreaker (15:05)