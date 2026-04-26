Monday, April 27, 2026
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Jersey Championship Wrestling Home Opener Results – April 26, 2026

By
Scott Mitchell
-
Jersey Championship Wrestling Home Opener
Jersey Championship Wrestling Home Opener

Jersey Championship Wrestling 4/26/2026 JCW Home Opener results from The Mecca in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

  1. Ray Jaz def. Cheeseburger
  2. Nixi XS def. Devious Cass
  3. 1 Called Manders def. Gabby Forza
  4. Leo Sparrow def. Don Freeze
  5. GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Bustah And The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) def. Juni Underwood & Ryan O’Neill to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championships
  6. Matt Mako def. Ryan Mooney
  7. Scramble Match: Sal Mistretta def. Julezee, Journey Burke, Daron Richardson, Nyiem Brooks, and TJ Reno
  8. JCW World Championship Match: Charles Mason (c) def. Marcus Mathers to retain the JCW World Championship

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