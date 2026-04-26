Jersey Championship Wrestling Home Opener Results – April 26, 2026

Jersey Championship Wrestling 4/26/2026 JCW Home Opener results from The Mecca in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.
- Ray Jaz def. Cheeseburger
- Nixi XS def. Devious Cass
- 1 Called Manders def. Gabby Forza
- Leo Sparrow def. Don Freeze
- GCW World Tag Team Championship Match: Bustah And The Brain (Alec Price & Jordan Oliver) (c) def. Juni Underwood & Ryan O’Neill to retain the GCW World Tag Team Championships
- Matt Mako def. Ryan Mooney
- Scramble Match: Sal Mistretta def. Julezee, Journey Burke, Daron Richardson, Nyiem Brooks, and TJ Reno
- JCW World Championship Match: Charles Mason (c) def. Marcus Mathers to retain the JCW World Championship