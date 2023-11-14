Bianca Belair Believes There Isn’t A Match Bigger Than Her vs. Charlotte Flair

Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair are two of WWE’s biggest women’s division and overall company stars. However, they’ve only wrestled together a few times, with the majority of their matches being multi-woman affairs. Since 2020, they’ve only worked three singles matches together.

Their first match was in NXT in February 2020, their second on an October 2021 episode of RAW, and their third on RAW later that month.

Belair discussed the significance of such a match between her and Flair on Casual Conversations with The Classic.

“There hasn’t been that one big match yet, and we’re all waiting for it…It was a nonfinish. So we’ve never actually had a legit feud and singles match,” Belair stated. “That’s at the top of my list. Of course, right now, it’s IYO SKY, getting my title from IYO SKY. Hands down, she’s a champion right now. I’m going for her. But like a bigger picture. Because for me when I first came into WWE, Charlotte was one of the first people that I looked up to. She has Ric Flair as her dad, but she came into WWE with zero wrestling experience. She was a collegiate athlete, so I saw myself in her, and I remember being in NXT and being like, ‘If I’m ever where Charlotte is, I want to have a match with her.’ And I think that Belair vs. Flair that’s a big match. So I’m hoping that one day it happens. I look forward to the day that it happens because we’re like one person I’ve been kept away from for the most part. We had a triple threat. We’ve done some tag teams together. I just feel like it’s like two different generations, and it’s like for us to collide at the mountaintop, and she’s the only Horsewoman I have not defeated yet. I was about. That’s a goal of mine. So she’ll be the fourth that I have to go for. So, to me, that’s a dream match of mine, and I hope that it happens one day. I don’t think there’s a match right now that could be bigger than that match.”

You can check out the interview below:



