Bianca Belair Close To WWE Return Following Injury

There’s great news for fans of “The EST” of WWE, a new report confirms that Bianca Belair is nearing her in-ring return following a multi-month absence.

According to sources, Belair is expected to be medically cleared for action sometime next week, with a potential return date as early as the August 8 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, just days after WWE’s historic two-night SummerSlam event.

While there had been speculation about a surprise appearance at WWE SummerSlam, the report clarified that she will not be cleared in time for this weekend’s premium live event.

According to sources, we are told Bianca Belair is closing in on her return. The former 3 time Women’s Champion is expected to be cleared for action this upcoming week and could appear as soon as the SmackDown following SummerSlam on 8/9. She won’t be cleared ahead of this… — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 31, 2025

Belair has been out of action since suffering a serious finger injury during the Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 41 in April. She and then-partner Jade Cargill were forced to vacate the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships due to the injury.

Since then, Belair’s only on-screen appearance came earlier this month at WWE Evolution, where she served as the special guest referee for the brutal No Holds Barred Match between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

Belair’s return could shake up the SmackDown women’s division, which has seen Jade Cargill rise to prominence in singles competition. Cargill is scheduled to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam Night 2.

With Belair’s comeback looming, questions are swirling: will she renew her partnership with Cargill, reignite past rivalries, or aim straight for singles gold?

Keep it locked to PWMania.com for more updates on Bianca Belair’s return and all things WWE SummerSlam weekend.