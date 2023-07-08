Bianca Belair Might Not Turn Heel In WWE Despite Internet Speculation

Bianca Belair’s possible heel turn has sparked internet speculation in recent weeks.

Here is an excerpt from Bianca’s interview with the Daily Mail:

AM: John Cena said he found it hard to turn because it meant so much to him doing those things like Make a Wish and influencing those children. Similar feelings?

BB: “Very similar feelings. It’s a feeling that sticks with you outside the ring. We can’t be inside the ring every hour of the day. Those are the things that mean the most to me, the impact I have outside. I have the same feeling that he felt. I hear everybody like turn heel and I’m like, hmmm.”