Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Comment On Renewing Their Vows In Vegas (Photos)

Congratulations are in order for a WWE couple.

Montez Ford and Bianca Belair renewed their wedding vows at a ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The EST of WWE” wrote of the ceremony on Instagram:

“Happy 5 Years! We renewed our vows on our 5 Year Anniversary! Even though we meant our vows the 1st time we said them! And I’ll marry you over and over and over again. @montezfordwwe was suppose to propose at the Grand Canyon 5 years ago but got too excited and proposed in the parking lot on the way to the airport! Lol so we took it back to Vegas 5 years later to renew our vows!”

Check out photos below.