Bianca Belair Provides Update On Recovery From WrestleMania Injury

Former WWE Women’s World Champion Bianca Belair has shared a brief but telling update on her recovery from the broken finger she suffered at WrestleMania 41. Speaking on the Club 520 podcast, Belair confirmed that she is still healing from the injury that has sidelined her for the past five months.

While discussing her WrestleMania triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, Belair revealed that she continues to feel the effects of the injury. She explained that she was wearing her wedding ring on her right hand instead of her left because her finger is “still broken.”

Despite the setback, “The EST” reflected proudly on the WrestleMania performance. “That’s one of my matches I’m super proud about at WrestleMania this past year with Rhea Ripley, IYO Sky. There was a lot of strength and athleticism that we displayed, and storytelling. That’s what’s amazing about WWE, it’s sports entertainment, for sure, and that’s what we do. I’m super proud to be a part of something like that.”

Belair also touched on her personal life during the interview, revealing that she hopes to one day share an on-screen storyline with her husband, Montez Ford. Fans have long hoped to see the couple paired together in WWE programming, and her comments will only add to the speculation.

For now, Belair’s priority remains her recovery and preparing for her eventual return to the ring.