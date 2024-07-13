Big Match Added To Lineup Of 7/16 WWE NXT

A new match has been announced for the July 16 episode of WWE NXT.

On Saturday afternoon, WWE announced the addition of a new six-person mixed-tag-team match for the 7/16 episode of WWE NXT on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

The match will see The O.C. trio of Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Michin squaring off against the O.T.M. team of Bronco Nima, Lucien Price and Jaida Parker.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into next Tuesday night’s two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network program from the CWC in Orlando:

* Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

* NXT North American Title: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

* The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

* The O.C. (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, & Michin) vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker)

Join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results.