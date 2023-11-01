Big Match Announced For This Friday Night’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

A match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

At the AEW taping tonight at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, this week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite will air on TBS at 8/7c.

Additionally, the company will tape matches for Friday’s one-hour episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, as they do each and every week at the live Wednesday TV shoot.

Ahead of tonight’s taping, AEW has made a rare announcement of one of the matches that will be taped after the live Dynamite episode for this week’s Rampage show.

Announced for AEW Rampage on 11/3 in Louisville, KY. is AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo battling Komander and Penta El Zero Miedo in a Lucha del Dia de los Muertos showdown.

