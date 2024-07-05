Big Segment Added To Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (7/5/2024)

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens will be in the house in Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada tonight.

The three will address The Bloodline ahead of their big six-man tag-team bout at the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event on Saturday night.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is an appearance by The Bloodline, A-Town Down Under vs. DIY for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, Pretty Deadly vs. The Street Profits, as well as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results.