Big Segment Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Cincinnati

The card for tonight’s WWE SmackDown is quickly coming together.

WWE has officially announced a contract signing for the WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship bout between Tiffany Stratton and reigning champion Stephanie Vaquer. The high-stakes segment will take place on the October 3 edition of SmackDown, airing live from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

In addition to the contract signing, tonight’s blue brand broadcast will feature Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teaming with Randy Orton in tag team action. The two top stars are set to collide with The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who will be representing the Raw brand in the main event of the evening.

Also confirmed for SmackDown is Damien Priest in singles competition, though his opponent has not yet been revealed.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes live at 8/7c on the USA Network for viewers in the United States, with the international audience able to tune in via Netflix.