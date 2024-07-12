Big WWE SummerSlam Spoiler For Tonight’s SmackDown Revealed (7/12/2024)

The WWE SummerSlam 2024 main event will be made official by the end of the July 12 episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that WWE will officially confirm Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Universal Championship for WWE SummerSlam 2024 on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio by the end of tonight’s show.

Furthermore, the report indicates that Randy Orton will somehow be involved in the mix with Cody and Solo as part of the storyline heading into “The Biggest Party of the Summer” on 8/3.

“Tonight from Worcester: The SummerSlam main event becomes official tonight with Rhodes and Solo, all while Randy Orton finds himself intertwined in the story,” the aforementioned Wrestle Votes report stated.

