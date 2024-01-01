Bill Goldberg Reveals Who He Wanted To Break His Legendary WCW Undefeated Streak

Bill Goldberg recently appeared as a guest on the Steve Travino & Captain Evil program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about whether or not he had an influence on his wins and losses in WCW, as well as who he wanted to have break his legendary undefeated streak.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On whether he had an influence on his wins and loses in WCW: “No, I was never in the situation where I made a call! The fact is that they never paid me enough money to also be a producer.”

On wanting to have Bobby Eaton break the streak: “It was his birthday and we were doing a House Show and I wanted him to beat me on his birthday in the middle of The Streak and they wouldn’t let me and I had no idea why!”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.