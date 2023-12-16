Billie Starkz Comments On Losing At ROH Final Battle, Keith Lee’s Ominous Message

– After Keith Lee’s physical battle with Shane Taylor at the ROH Final Battle 2023 pay-per-view on Friday night at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, Lexy Nair caught up with “Limitless” Lee. Lee was asked about the bout with Taylor and simply stated, “Lexy, Shane Taylor is not him [laughs].” Check out the video below.

– Following her loss to Athena in the ROH Women’s Championship main event of ROH Final Battle 2023, Billie Starkz took to Twitter (X) to comment on the match. She wrote, “I may have not won, but I earned Athena’s respect and didn’t choke in the main event so I won personally. Plus, we got to show the world we can go. My time will come and when it does everyone will know who BIG BILLIE STARKZ is. Thank you for making me feel like one of the best in the world yesterday. #ROHFinalBattle.” Check out the post below.