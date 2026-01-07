Blake Monroe Being Considered For WWE Main Roster Move

According to Fightful Select, top WWE NXT star Blake Monroe has been discussed for a potential call-up to the main roster in recent weeks.

The report indicates that some people on RAW believe she is likely to make the move, and there have been conversations within the company suggesting that her immediate plans could change, possibly as soon as this week.

If Monroe does receive the call-up, she will join other NXT stars such as Trick Williams, Oba Femi, Je’Von Evans, and Jordynne Grace, who have either been called up or hinted at for call-ups in recent weeks.

Additionally, Monroe is set to challenge Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at NXT New Year’s Evil later tonight.