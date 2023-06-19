Bloodline Civil War Match Announced For WWE Money In The Bank 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event.

WWE announced during their most recent episode of The SmackDown Lowdown that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sola Sikoa will battle The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) at WWE Money in the Bank in a match being billed as the “Bloodline Civil War.”

WWE Money In the Bank 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, July 1st from The O2 Arena in London, England. Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 7/1 for live results coverage of the show.