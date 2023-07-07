Bo Nickal Wants To Follow Brock Lesnar’s Path, Become UFC Champion & Join WWE

Bo Nickal recently spoke with UFC Hall of Fame legend Michael Bisping to promote his fight on the card at this Saturday’s UFC 290 pay-per-view during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While in town promoting the show this weekend, the former NCAA Champion spoke with “The Count” about possibly following the blueprint laid out by a fellow former NCAA Champion and UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar.

“100-percent. I think that anybody who has achieved things that I want to achieve, I want to learn from them. Brock Lesnar was an NCAA champion. He was a WWE Superstar. He was a UFC Champion,” Nickal said. “I’ve accomplished one of those things, becoming an NCAA Champion [and] I want to be a UFC Champion and then maybe eventually cross over to the WWE at some point.”

Nickal added, “That could be something that’s fun for me. So for me, guys like that, I’m always looking to learn from them. See what their strengths are [and] what their weaknesses are and how they handle themselves in the media.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. Please credit Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) if using any of the above transcribed interview quotes.