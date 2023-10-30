Bobby Lashley Expresses Interest In Return To Fight World For Boxing Match

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of Mail Sport for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and combat sports.

During the discussion, “The All Mighty” spoke about how he’s been talking about returning to the combat sports world for another fight, as well as his interest in competing in boxing.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he’s been talking about doing another fight for a while: “So I’ve been talking about it for a while now. At some point in time in your career, you got to stop fighting. But I still have so much fight left in me. But that time is ticking too, where I’m gonna say, ‘All right, get that out of your mind.’ I’ve been offered a bare knuckles fight against a football player. I talked about a couple boxing matches that I’d be interested in doing. MMA is still in the horizon also. But for me to have another fight, I hope, I’m crossing my fingers, I’d like to do some…I personally think boxing is the way to go right now.”

On wanting to do boxing: “There’s a lot of buzz with boxing. Am I fighting Tyson Fury? I don’t think so. That’s not where I wanna go. But I do wanna get in that ring, and I wanna have one of those bigger matchups against someone. I mean, I don’t have the time to train for a Tyson Fury. But I train all the time anyway, so I can probably fight somebody that has and boxing experience that still want to do it, such as myself.”

Check out more from the interview via the tweet embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.