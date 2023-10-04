Bobby Lashley Says He Wants Jade Cargill To Join His WWE Faction

“The All Mighty” is a fan of “That B*tch.”

Bobby Lashley recently appeared as a guest on 100.7 The Bay for an interview promoting the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event scheduled for this Saturday night in Indianapolis, IN.

During the discussion, the WWE veteran spoke about how he would like to have Jade Cargill in his new faction with The Street Profits.

“It’s a big signing for WWE because she made a huge splash in wrestling years back with AEW,” he said. “Her coming over just shows the levels. She wanted to get there, that was the next level for her, which is a great deal.”

Lashley continued, “Her coming over, there are only a few places I would put her. I know there is a group putting themselves together right now and if that group had a female component to it, I think that group would be even stronger. I might have to give her a call and see what her plans are, but I think she does fit really well with our group if that was an opportunity. Wherever she goes, I know she’s going to be a big star.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.