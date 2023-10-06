Bobby Lashley Talks About Wanting To Build A Legacy For Himself

Bobby Lashley recently appeared as a guest on 100.7 The Bay to promote the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event this Saturday night in Indianapolis, IN.

During the appearance, “The All Mighty” spoke about his main goal being to build a legacy at this point in his career, as well as why he chose The Street Profits to align himself with as of late.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how his main goal now is to build a legacy: “When I first came on, there were a lot of guys that supported me and helped me because they saw something in me. That’s what I did at this point of my career because achieving that accolade of winning a WWE Championship was enormous for my career and nothing can really top that. Now, it’s just building a legacy, and a legacy with people I want to be with and be around.”

On why he chose the Street Profits to partner with: “That was the reason why I picked the Street Profits originally. It’s not that I’m over or I’m not doing anything, I know what I’m capable of doing and I have a lot left in the tank to win another WWE Championship, to win a Tag Team Championship. I have a lot left in the tank for all of these different areas. I just wanted to bring some people on that I felt would be deserving. I watched The Street Profits for a while and those guys are extremely talented. They just needed the right allies. To be an ally for these guys, I think they can do some incredible things.”

