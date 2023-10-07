Booker T Acknowledges Ongoing “War” Between WWE & AEW

Booker T has declared war.

Ahead of the big WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday head-to-head showdown next week, the WWE NXT commentator spoke on his “Hall Of Fame” podcast about the ongoing war between the two promotions, which he considers to be a “friendly war.”

“You’re damn right. It’s a war,” he said. “I said it was a war. I said it. I’ve always said it was a war, not a but it’s a friendly war. I think. I don’t think about the scrimmage. I don’t think it’s a war. You know, people are going to be getting taken out to the woodshed or that.”

Booker T continued, “But I think it’s one of those wars where we want to push you guys. We want to push you guys as hard as we can. We can push you and vice versa. I just think that’s the way it is as far as. Guys are jumping ship. Got to take a break here In a second. I said this was something that was going to happen. It’s going to be something that was going to be happening frequently because now you got some whales to go. That’s just human nature. I don’t care if you were working at FedEx. You lose your job there, you’re going to be looking for somewhere. I’m a writer. You’re going to be looking for somewhere else to go.”

