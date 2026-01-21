Booker T Addresses Je’Von Evans Injury Scare On WWE RAW

Booker T addressed the injury scare involving Je’Von Evans that occurred during Monday Night Raw in Belfast, offering perspective rooted in decades of in-ring experience.

Evans’ match against El Grande Americano was stopped during a commercial break after Evans appeared to suffer an injury, prompting concern both in the arena and among viewers.

Speaking candidly, Booker T reflected on the realities of the profession and the inevitability of physical setbacks. “Je’Von Evans, taking a big spill. Now, my thing is, it’s not a matter of if something’s going to happen in this business, just a matter of when, just a matter of when.”

The NXT commentator stressed that risk is part of the job, but that it only takes one incident for that reality to fully set in. “All it takes once, all it takes one time. And then you realize, man, I am mortal. I can get hurt.”

Booker went on to express hope that the scare was less serious than it initially appeared, noting the difference between being injured and simply “working hurt,” something most wrestlers experience at various points in their careers. “I’m hoping, and I’m praying that Je’Von Evans is not injured… Could it have been a stinger? Could it have been a dislocated shoulder that just got popped back in? Of course. Could it have been something more serious? Yes, it could have.”

One of Booker T’s most striking comments involved Evans’ aggressive, high-risk approach inside the ring. Comparing the young star’s style to his own Hall of Fame career, Booker emphasized how much risk Evans takes so early on. “I’ve seen Je’Von Evans take more risk in his short career than I took throughout my whole career. I’m serious.”

Booker cited his own most dangerous spots—such as a top-rope scissor kick through a table—pointing out that even those were done sparingly. “That was high risk. I’ve done that once.”

Fortunately, there appears to be no long-term concern coming out of the incident. Evans was reportedly said to be fine after the show and traveled with the rest of the WWE roster, suggesting the scare was precautionary rather than severe.

While the moment served as a sobering reminder of the dangers of the business, Booker T’s comments underline both the respect Evans has earned and the importance of longevity as his career continues to develop.