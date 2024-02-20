Booker T Addresses The Rock Turning Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T returnde with another “Hall of Fame” podcast. Booker discussed some of the big wrestling stories from the week and told a story about his pre-wrestling days.

Wanting to be an American Gladiator before getting into wrestling:

“I remember when the Gladiators came to town and I went and tried out for it and I was so excited. It was at the Summit where Joel Olsteen’s church is right now. I was so excited to get down there and try out and just run right through it because for a minute, I thought I was going to try out to be a Gladiator. Little did I realize that it was a tryout to be a contestant and then boom, I fell out in the first round. I’m out. I’m on my way back home. I had my son with me. I felt kind of bad about it, but I told my son that day, ‘You know, I won’t look back one day when I’m 40 or 50 years old and say I wish I tried that.’ I got more out of giving my son that inspirational moment and hopefully a life lesson on top of me going out and failing in the first round.”

The Rock going heel:

“I’m not surprised one bit. I mean, you heard me say it. I said, ‘Blood is thicker than water.’ I said, ‘Let’s sit back and see how this thing plays out.’ I mean, I’m not gonna jump the gun. I was looking at something on YouTube and they were talking about how The Rock pulled the trigger on being in the match and then after the backlash from the people, Rock had the wherewithal to say we need to switch gears. Now, can I see that happening? Perhaps? I can see that happening. That’s why I try not to write the show or book to show because, you know, the way it was yesterday may not be the way it is today. I think it was the right move. It was the right call to do this angle right here and put Cody in that position. It’s a no-brainer and it was the smartest move anybody could have thought of. I don’t know if it was the plan or not, but I do know it’s on track to be the WrestleMania people have been asking for for quite some time for the last two years, so I say let’s do it. There’s no better person to be a part of something like this than The Rock. I mean it’s already sold out. It’s just the cherry on top, the icing on the cake.”

