Booker T Believes Rob Van Dam Can Teach The AEW Locker Room

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he thinks Rob Van Dam can teach the AEW locker room.

Booker T said, “Are they giving RVD a contract or what? He probably likes being that Barry Bonds cleaned-up man come in. You know, once in a blue moon, pay me give me that daily rate. I think he can teach those guys over there a little bit of something because Rob’s gone through it. And you can see Rob is one of the guys that is still able to do it as far as guys that’s jumping over stuff, jumping on stuff. At school, these guys let them know exactly what their careers will be like. But Rob’s also got that it’s no secret that for me, Rob can go out there and still do it because Rob was one of the guys that you would see stretching in a corner for hours, just stretching and stretching and stretching, you know?”

Booker T also talked about Jeremy Borash’s work in TNA and WWE.

“Well, he’s still doing all this stuff and just doing it with WWE. He’s still working. I’m serious. He worked. He’s working harder now than he was before. Then he probably, perhaps, ever worked. But I’m sure he loves it. One thing about Jeremy is that he’s always loved the business; for me, he’s always been. He’s always been cool. During my time in TNA, we had a whole lot of laughs, and it was crazy. We’re still laughing to this day.”

You can check out Booker T’s complete podcast in the video below.