Booker T Calls Colby Covington A Despicable Person For The Way He Hyped His UFC Fight

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Colby Covington.

Booker T said, “He’s the lowest that they come as far as a pugilist. That’s not something that pugilists normally do as far as normally going that low in the gutter as far as to try to sell a fight. This guy’s been away from the game for 2 years and got a title shot. He should have been pretty pleased by that. He should have been pleased that he had the former President of the United States out there cheering for him. It seems like that would have made him a little bit better too and try to get a victory which is something he hasn’t done in any of his title fights. Everything that Colby Covington has gotten, he should be thankful for because a lot of it has been given to him, it really has. To go as low as he did, is definitely a despicable act. A despicable person. I hope this is the last time we see Colby Covington near a championship bout. Then he called out Wonderboy Thompson. Why ain’t he calling out any of these young guys. I never heard him call out anyone that’s on the come up. He’s just looking for a payday and that’s pretty much it. Congratulations to Leon Edwards. I got a chance to meet him when I was overseas last time. I got a photo with him so that’s pretty cool.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.