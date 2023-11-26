Booker T Calls Kota Ibushi One Of The Best Strong Style Wrestlers That Japan Has Produced

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how Kota Ibushi is one of the best Strong Style wrestlers that Japan has ever produced.

Booker T said, “I wonder if these guys are gonna become legends.”

“The reason I say that is because I watched a minute of AEW last week, a minute. All it was was one minute, and it was the minute when I saw Kota Ibushi coming down on a 10-speed bicycle binking guys and binking guys and binking guys and then getting hit with a clothesline and knocked on the back of his head. Now if I was a fan watching wrestling for the first time and I saw a guy riding down on a 10-speed bicycle with a pipe in his hand, binking guys on the head, and they’re flopping for it, and then he gets knocked totally out pretty much with a clothesline backflip right on the back of his head.”

“One of the best Strong Style wrestlers that Japan has ever produced and that’s what they had him doing. So if Will Osprey is going to be doing anything like this, I feel sorry for him in a lot of ways, but as far as him getting paid, big ups for Will Ospreay going out there and doing the big signing, but as far as this guy’s career and the legacy that he’s gonna leave in this business, the legacy he’s gonna leave in AEW hopefully, those guys, think about it because he is truly one of the best wrestlers in the world. Tony Khan, he actually mentioned, he said he was the best wrestler in the world, and that just says a whole lot about your talent, your roster, when you bring in somebody like that and he said, ‘He’s better than everybody I got on the roster.’”

