Booker T Explains Why Chris Jericho Is The Ideal Opponent For Sting’s Retirement Match

Sting and Chris Jericho are battling on AEW TV, and it appears like they will face off in a singles match at ALL IN London on August 27th at Wembley Stadium. Booker T was asked what he felt about Sting’s retirement match versus Chris Jericho at Wembley Stadium:

“If it was a match to go out on, the guy to actually do it with, you couldn’t find a better guy than Chris Jericho. He knows Chris can go out there and take him to that place that he wants to go and take him to that place to where he’s seen a certain way, especially in his last match. I think if anybody can do that and get that done, it would be Jericho.”

“I’m sure one of the younger guys on that roster can go out there and get it done just as well, but I think if I had to trust someone to actually really get that job done, me in my final match, that final curtain call, the guy to do it with is Chris Jericho.”

“If I had to have one dance partner to finish my career off with, the guy was going to go out there and do everything right for that match, you couldn’t pick a better guy than Chris Jericho. Chris Jericho and I had several matches throughout my career and I’ll tell you, there was not a guy that I could trust more than Chris Jericho to go out there and work solely for that match and the fans only. He never was a guy who, I think still to this day, goes out there and does it for self-gratification or anything like that. Chris has always been the ultimate professional as far as going out there and making those fans feel a certain way about what they’re watching. I think Chris would be the perfect guy to do it with Sting if that’s his swan song, his curtain call, and go out there and get it done right.”

During the Forbidden Door media scrum, Sting stated that he will not retire AT ALL IN and hinted that he may not retire this year, contrary to what he stated earlier this year.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)