Booker T Names His Biggest Underused Talent In All Of WWE

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Shotzi’s devastating injury.

Booker T said, “I heard it was really a hard one and a tough one too. And she was in a lot of pain. Hopefully, she can chop it up and get it back because she has become such a cool character. Lover. It’s such a player you know, it’s just her just to feel that comes out for her when she’s doing a promo. She’s so confident. And you know, being around her for a long time, got a chance to work with her tough enough. So see her in this position and then boom, go down like that. Just hard, man, just hard. You know, just talking about this just three weeks back and forth. A lot of ladies going down and getting hurt and knee injuries whatnot, whatnot then, but it’s just the cost of being in the business.”

Booker T also talked about who he feels is the biggest underused talent in all of WWE.

Booker T said, “Currently on the NXT roster, the WWE roster. I’m tuning into NXT. If you asked who’s underused in NXT? I’m gonna say it right now: I’m gonna give him a shout-out, I’m gonna give him shout-out because they need to move him up. They need to give him a little bit more play. I think he can do a hell of a job. If you just give him a little bit more play, more than anything. He’s a guy that I work with. I put in a lot of time on a weekly basis when I’m in NXT. He and I are always in the laboratory. Sometimes, we might have to pull the black mask off. We might have to go into our interrogation mode to get the right answers to the right questions. So guys, this one guy, we got to move him up and I’m trying to move us to some medulla because we go into a break. He is big body, Javier. But no big shout how they just wanted to give a shout-out. I’m thinking about you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.